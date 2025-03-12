iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 435,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 275,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after purchasing an additional 71,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $121.46 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $108.49 and a 1 year high of $134.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.72. The company has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.04.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

