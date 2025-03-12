iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Decreased by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,208 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,058,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 239,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,543,000 after acquiring an additional 27,558 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 17,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $104.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

