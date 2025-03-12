iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Cascade Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.8% of Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $102,003,000. United Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 63.5% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 225,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,971,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $558.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $555.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $496.30 and a 1-year high of $616.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $597.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $589.10.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

