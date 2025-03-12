iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 173,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,054 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.0% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 589,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,005,000 after buying an additional 16,206 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 44,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 844,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,888,000 after purchasing an additional 78,029 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 9.1 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $76.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $127.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.28.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

