iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,626 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterweight Ventures LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 27,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,573,000. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 45.8% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 11,634 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,969,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $208,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

DGRO opened at $61.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.08 and a twelve month high of $65.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.80.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

