iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 8,760,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 751% from the previous session’s volume of 1,029,891 shares.The stock last traded at $51.07 and had previously closed at $50.90.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.20.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USIG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 179.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

