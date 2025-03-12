iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 8,760,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 751% from the previous session’s volume of 1,029,891 shares.The stock last traded at $51.07 and had previously closed at $50.90.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.20.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
