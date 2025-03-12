iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Shares Sold by DSC Meridian Capital LP

DSC Meridian Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,800 shares during the period. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 7.9% of DSC Meridian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. DSC Meridian Capital LP owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $21,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USHY. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 980,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,898,000 after acquiring an additional 37,728 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $557,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period.
iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of USHY stock opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $35.55 and a 1 year high of $37.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.46.
iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.
