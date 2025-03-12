iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Shares Sold by DSC Meridian Capital LP

DSC Meridian Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,800 shares during the period. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 7.9% of DSC Meridian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. DSC Meridian Capital LP owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $21,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USHY. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 980,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,898,000 after acquiring an additional 37,728 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $557,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period.

Shares of USHY stock opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $35.55 and a 1 year high of $37.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

