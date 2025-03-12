iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

SHY stock opened at $82.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.33. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,755.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

