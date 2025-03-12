iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
SHY stock opened at $82.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.33. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,755.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 3 Dividend Picks Standing Strong as Bond Yields Fall
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.