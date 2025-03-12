iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Position Boosted by Cascade Financial Partners LLC

Cascade Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 57.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,490,000 after purchasing an additional 134,440 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 230,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $102.61 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.53 and a one year high of $102.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.56 and a 200-day moving average of $101.08.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

