iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Position Boosted by Cascade Financial Partners LLC

Cascade Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 57.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,490,000 after purchasing an additional 134,440 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 230,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the period.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $102.61 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.53 and a one year high of $102.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.56 and a 200-day moving average of $101.08.
About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.