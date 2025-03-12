Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in February

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

IPSEY stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.35. 528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.95. Ipsen has a 52 week low of $27.11 and a 52 week high of $34.06.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, and rare diseases. Its product pipeline comprises Cabometyx + Atezolizumab, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of second line metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; lenalidomide and rituximab, and Taverik, which is in phase III for the treatment of second line follicular lymphoma; Bylvay, which is in phase III for the treatment of biliary atresia; Dysport, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic and episodic migraine; Fidrisertib, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva; Elafibranor, which is in phase II for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis, as well as IPN60250; IPN10200, which is in phase II for the treatment of longer-acting neurotoxin aesthetics and therapeutics; IPN60210, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; and IPN60260 for the treatment of Viral cholestatic disease and is in phase I clinical trial.

