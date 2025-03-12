Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in February

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Ipsen Trading Down 0.6 %
IPSEY stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.35. 528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.95. Ipsen has a 52 week low of $27.11 and a 52 week high of $34.06.
About Ipsen
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ipsen
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Why Wayfair Stock May Be a Hidden Gem for Value Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.