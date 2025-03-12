Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Sony Group (NYSE:SONY)

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 5,050 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 50% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,377 call options.

Shares of NYSE SONY traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.84. 1,574,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,649,239. The firm has a market cap of $144.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. Sony Group has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.80.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $28.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sony Group will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in Sony Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 36,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 28,852 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,125,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Sony Group by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 157,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 119,362 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Sony Group by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 32,725 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 400.9% during the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 27,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

