Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Trex (TREX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Trex (NYSE: TREX) in the last few weeks:

3/5/2025 – Trex was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/5/2025 – Trex had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $79.00 to $73.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2025 – Trex had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2025 – Trex had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2025 – Trex had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $76.00 to $74.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2025 – Trex was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/25/2025 – Trex had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $81.00 to $71.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/25/2025 – Trex had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $100.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2025 – Trex had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $85.00 to $79.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trex Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TREX traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,844,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,084. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.60. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $100.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.08 and a 200 day moving average of $68.38.

Get Trex Company Inc alerts:

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $167.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.54 million. Trex had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 20.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trex

Institutional Trading of Trex

In other Trex news, Director Melkeya Mcduffie sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $87,869.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,505.40. The trade was a 45.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cim LLC grew its position in Trex by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 15,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $2,470,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 373,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,816,000 after buying an additional 11,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Trex by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 312,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,571,000 after acquiring an additional 124,070 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.