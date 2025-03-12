Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Shares Acquired by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 155,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 41,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.12.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

