Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.65 and last traded at $50.54, with a volume of 27712 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.65.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $654.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

