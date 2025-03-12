Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,831 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $30,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,960,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,809,000 after buying an additional 356,196 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,668,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,196,000 after purchasing an additional 124,140 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2,305.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,122,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,075 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,052,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,650,000 after acquiring an additional 144,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 948,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,314,000 after acquiring an additional 476,567 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $91.26 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $90.64 and a 1 year high of $110.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.28. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.