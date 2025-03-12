Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Chicago Wealth Management Inc.

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 5.5% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

RSP stock opened at $171.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.17. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $158.83 and a 52 week high of $188.16.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

