Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,254,189 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 191% from the previous session’s volume of 774,809 shares.The stock last traded at $23.48 and had previously closed at $23.46.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.80.

Institutional Trading of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $16,811,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,151,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,047,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,330,000 after buying an additional 467,610 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,548,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,169,000 after buying an additional 426,173 shares during the period. Finally, Seeds Investor LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,261,000.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

