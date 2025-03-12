Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Shares Purchased by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRFZ. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

PRFZ stock opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.09. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $36.12 and a twelve month high of $45.80.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.