Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $76.41 and last traded at $76.54, with a volume of 16278 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.55.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $679.05 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.88.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0731 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile
The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.
