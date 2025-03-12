Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWASGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $76.41 and last traded at $76.54, with a volume of 16278 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.55.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $679.05 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.88.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0731 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,961,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 255,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,313,000 after buying an additional 29,937 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,150,000 after buying an additional 20,075 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 39,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

