Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Trading Down 10.5% – Here’s Why

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)'s stock price was down 10.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $173.83 and last traded at $172.01. Approximately 564,730 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,982,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.17.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IBKR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.13.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.56. The company has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.16%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Jill Bright acquired 135 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.51 per share, for a total transaction of $29,633.85. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,506.76. This represents a 5.77 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

