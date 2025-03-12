Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Cascade Financial Partners LLC

Cascade Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,967 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 17,667 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,162,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103,553 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 28,898 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,827,123 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $113,244,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Intel by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,635,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $296,426,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $45.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

