Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Stock Price Down 4.3% – Should You Sell?

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.71 and last traded at $22.92. Approximately 50,096 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 656,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.95.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $442.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.15 million. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,721,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,431,100 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $32,457,000 after purchasing an additional 901,600 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 198,642 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 28,457 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,512,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,940,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

