InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of InspireMD in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:NSPR opened at $2.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.88. InspireMD has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $3.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSPR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of InspireMD in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InspireMD in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of InspireMD by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 18,233 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of InspireMD by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 24,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of InspireMD in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. 44.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

