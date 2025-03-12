Inspire Advisors LLC Trims Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Inspire Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 18,025 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Atmos Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 818,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,266,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ATO shares. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Argus upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ATO opened at $148.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.62. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $110.97 and a twelve month high of $154.55.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 25.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

