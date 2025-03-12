Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 6,395 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Inspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,395 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 469,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,195,000 after acquiring an additional 34,875 shares during the last quarter. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth $4,396,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth $577,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 134.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $573,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Exelixis from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Exelixis from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Exelixis from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exelixis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bob Oliver sold 18,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $694,600.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,396.50. This represents a 35.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $388,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 341,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,231,886.40. This trade represents a 2.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,234. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelixis Stock Performance

EXEL stock opened at $36.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.29. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.02. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 24.04%. Equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.