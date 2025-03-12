Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,610 SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in SkyWest by 0.9% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in SkyWest by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in SkyWest by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SkyWest by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in SkyWest by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SKYW. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of SKYW opened at $83.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.00. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.30 and a fifty-two week high of $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.33 and its 200-day moving average is $99.35.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.59. SkyWest had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Greg Wooley sold 14,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $1,537,842.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,267,563.01. This represents a 17.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $681,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,067 shares in the company, valued at $19,882,359.19. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

