Inspire Advisors LLC Has $738,000 Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Innospec by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Innospec by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Innospec by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Innospec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Innospec Price Performance

Shares of Innospec stock opened at $99.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.30 and a beta of 1.08. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $97.13 and a one year high of $133.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.66 and its 200-day moving average is $111.85.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.43 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Innospec announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Innospec news, VP Philip John Boon sold 3,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $387,788.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,160.70. This trade represents a 15.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corbin Barnes sold 2,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $278,083.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $831,668.30. The trade was a 25.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,696 shares of company stock valued at $794,853. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

