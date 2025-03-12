Inspire Advisors LLC Has $611,000 Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 149.0% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $174.00 price target (down previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. William Blair initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.86.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $211.31 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $166.13 and a one year high of $221.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total transaction of $41,934.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,872.31. This represents a 9.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total value of $48,135.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 248 shares in the company, valued at $52,357.76. This trade represents a 47.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,529. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets



Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Featured Stories

