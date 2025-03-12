Inspire Advisors LLC Has $597,000 Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Inspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 370.6% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $222.39 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $145.75 and a 12 month high of $230.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.20. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Arete Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Check Point Software Technologies

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.