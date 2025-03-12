Inspire Advisors LLC Buys 215 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter worth about $1,455,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter worth about $55,131,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $83.09 on Wednesday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.21 and a 1 year high of $115.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

In related news, VP Richard Reiss sold 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $149,174.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,674. This trade represents a 49.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

