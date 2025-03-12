Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires 36 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 1,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $548.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $616.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $606.86. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $478.25 and a 1-year high of $648.76. The stock has a market cap of $76.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

