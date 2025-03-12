Insider Selling: Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Insider Sells 6,660 Shares of Stock

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 6,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $701,298.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,934.30. This represents a 9.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:OTIS opened at $101.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.05. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $90.12 and a twelve month high of $106.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.97.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 11.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 183,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,123,000 after acquiring an additional 18,536 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,054,000 after purchasing an additional 121,322 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,946 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 297.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

