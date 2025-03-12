Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CTO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CTO Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $711,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,456,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,607,399.56. The trade was a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 13th, Yoav Landman sold 24,652 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $922,724.36.

On Monday, February 10th, Yoav Landman sold 100 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $3,700.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $542,850.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Yoav Landman sold 15,889 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $574,387.35.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Yoav Landman sold 4,111 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $148,283.77.

On Friday, January 10th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $473,250.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $453,900.00.

JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.06 and a 200 day moving average of $31.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -53.24 and a beta of 0.95. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $46.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $116.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.16 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FROG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on JFrog from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on JFrog from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of JFrog by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in JFrog by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of JFrog by 33,106.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

