Insider Selling: Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) CRO Sells 4,141 Shares of Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 4,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $114,498.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 7,902 shares in the company, valued at $218,490.30. This represents a 34.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott Stanley Erickson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 19th, Scott Stanley Erickson sold 76,256 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $2,293,017.92.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.67. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $35.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.34 million. Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 93.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

