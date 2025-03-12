Insider Selling: Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Insider Sells 2,725 Shares of Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) insider Robert Speights sold 2,725 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total transaction of $518,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,619,123.52. This trade represents a 6.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Clean Harbors Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $192.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.35. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.22 and a 1-year high of $267.11. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.22.
Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.83%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLH
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at $3,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.
Clean Harbors Company Profile
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Clean Harbors
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.