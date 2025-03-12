Insider Selling: Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Insider Sells 2,725 Shares of Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) insider Robert Speights sold 2,725 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total transaction of $518,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,619,123.52. This trade represents a 6.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $192.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.35. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.22 and a 1-year high of $267.11. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.83%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLH. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at $3,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

