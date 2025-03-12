Insider Selling: Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) SVP Sells 18,020 Shares of Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 18,020 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $425,452.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 197,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,514.24. This trade represents a 8.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Artivion Price Performance
AORT stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $23.58. The company had a trading volume of 403,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,832. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average is $27.80. The company has a market cap of $991.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1,178.85 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.88. Artivion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $32.33.
Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $97.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.82 million. Artivion had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artivion
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AORT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Artivion from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Artivion from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.
View Our Latest Report on Artivion
About Artivion
Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Artivion
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Why Wayfair Stock May Be a Hidden Gem for Value Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.