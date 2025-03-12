Insider Selling: Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) SVP Sells 18,020 Shares of Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 18,020 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $425,452.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 197,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,514.24. This trade represents a 8.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AORT stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $23.58. The company had a trading volume of 403,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,832. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average is $27.80. The company has a market cap of $991.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1,178.85 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.88. Artivion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $32.33.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $97.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.82 million. Artivion had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 28.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 115,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 25,176 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Artivion by 346.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 54,996 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Artivion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,798,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Artivion by 394.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 78,120 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 340,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 125,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

AORT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Artivion from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Artivion from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

