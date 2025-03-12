Insider Selling: Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.87, for a total value of $155,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,766.98. The trade was a 5.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $75.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.10 and a beta of 0.98. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.72 and a 52 week high of $142.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.18.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.15 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on AGYS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Agilysys from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Agilysys from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northland Securities raised their price target on Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group set a $100.00 price target on Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Agilysys from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilysys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.
Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.
