Insider Selling: Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.87, for a total value of $155,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,766.98. The trade was a 5.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Agilysys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $75.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.10 and a beta of 0.98. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.72 and a 52 week high of $142.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.18.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.15 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Agilysys by 412.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,858,000 after purchasing an additional 585,886 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 610,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,347,000 after acquiring an additional 511,900 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 1,197.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 505,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,105,000 after acquiring an additional 466,704 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 729.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 398,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,487,000 after acquiring an additional 350,441 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,058,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,383,000 after acquiring an additional 340,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AGYS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Agilysys from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Agilysys from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northland Securities raised their price target on Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group set a $100.00 price target on Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Agilysys from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilysys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agilysys

About Agilysys

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.