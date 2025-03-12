Insider Buying: Santos Limited (ASX:STO) Insider Purchases 12,000 Shares of Stock

Santos Limited (ASX:STO – Get Free Report) insider Vickki McFadden purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$6.08 ($3.82) per share, with a total value of A$72,960.00 ($45,886.79).

Santos Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.93.

Get Santos alerts:

Santos Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 23rd. Santos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.14%.

About Santos

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company's assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Western Australia, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste. It also holds an asset in Alaska, the United States; and engages in the development of decarbonization technologies, such as carbon capture and storage technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.