Insider Buying: MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) Director Emanuel R. Pearlman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.09 per share, for a total transaction of $13,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,180. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MidCap Financial Investment Trading Down 5.0 %

MidCap Financial Investment stock opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.49. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $16.37.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 37.05%. The business had revenue of $82.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.28 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

MidCap Financial Investment Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.03%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MFIC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MidCap Financial Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 71.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 197.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 28.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

