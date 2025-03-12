Insider Buying: Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Major Shareholder Buys 13,849 Shares of Stock

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aron R. English purchased 13,849 shares of Culp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $64,397.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,638,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,619,322.60. This trade represents a 0.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Culp Price Performance

NYSE:CULP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.13. 28,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,655. The company has a market cap of $64.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.06. Culp, Inc. has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $6.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Culp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Culp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Culp by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Culp by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,929 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Culp by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 12,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Culp by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 14,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

