Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 170,000 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the February 13th total of 26,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN remained flat at $6.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Infinera has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). Infinera had a negative return on equity of 45.12% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $414.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.08 million. Analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 14,193 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the third quarter valued at $13,761,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at $354,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,698,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,467,000 after acquiring an additional 39,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 2,104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,915,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,789 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infinera in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.09.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

