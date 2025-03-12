Industrial Stocks To Research – March 11th

Tesla, Broadcom, Micron Technology, Chevron, and Teradyne are the five Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are equity shares of companies involved in the production, manufacturing, and industrial sectors, such as machinery, equipment, and transportation. These stocks are often seen as indicators of economic cycles and industrial performance, reflecting broader trends in manufacturing and infrastructural development. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.98. The company had a trading volume of 108,981,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,276,805. Tesla has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $363.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.46. The stock has a market cap of $726.87 billion, a PE ratio of 110.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $5.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.55. The company had a trading volume of 19,506,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,464,487. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.28. Broadcom has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $251.88. The firm has a market cap of $891.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.32, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.58. The stock had a trading volume of 11,111,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,910,977. The stock has a market cap of $97.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.72. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $83.54 and a 12-month high of $157.54.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $3.03 on Tuesday, hitting $154.54. 4,238,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,486,882. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.86. Chevron has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $167.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

NASDAQ TER traded down $19.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.76. 7,186,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,795,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $82.98 and a 12-month high of $163.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.87 and a 200-day moving average of $121.53.

