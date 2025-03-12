Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.19%.

Industria de Diseño Textil Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDEXY opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $30.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household products. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands. It is also involved in the textile manufacturing, logistics, design, insurance, construction, and real estate businesses, as well as provides financial services.

