Independent Advisor Alliance Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 46,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,505,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atmos Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of EFG stock opened at $101.78 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $94.82 and a 52-week high of $108.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.