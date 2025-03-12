Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 574 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 288,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $5,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 2,138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 282,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 13,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 0.9% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 119,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ET. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.55.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.14.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 101.56%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

