Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 52 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 23.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 7,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,621,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter worth $973,000. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 14,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,524,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 0.3 %

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,326.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,335.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,199.52. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $509.39 and a twelve month high of $1,769.14. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.29 and a beta of 1.68.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 40.23% and a net margin of 64.32%. The company had revenue of $185.78 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

