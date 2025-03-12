Independent Advisor Alliance Has $5.04 Million Stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPH. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Elm3 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000.

NASDAQ PPH opened at $92.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.26. The company has a market capitalization of $577.32 million, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 12 month low of $84.48 and a 12 month high of $99.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.411 dividend. This is a boost from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

