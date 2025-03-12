Independent Advisor Alliance Buys Shares of 81,788 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 81,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,209,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,128,000 after acquiring an additional 851,958 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,232,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,747 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,803,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,789,000 after purchasing an additional 481,280 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 91.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,773,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,853,000 after buying an additional 6,101,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,175,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,048,000 after buying an additional 465,660 shares during the period.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $58.70 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $51.05 and a 12 month high of $60.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

