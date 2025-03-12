Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires Shares of 131,978 Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 131,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,492,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 73.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.09. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.21. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $36.12 and a 1 year high of $45.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.2305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

