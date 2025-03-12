Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 51,134 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 103.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,134 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $157,533,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 416.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,097,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,546,000 after buying an additional 2,498,437 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,870.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,100,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,840,000 after buying an additional 1,086,489 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,870,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5,601.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 899,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,979,000 after buying an additional 883,244 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $62.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.12 and its 200 day moving average is $61.86. The company has a market cap of $79.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $65.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.0049 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

